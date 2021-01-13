Omar Khan Out Of The Running For Panthers’ GM Job

Pittsburgh Steelers’ executive Omar Khan won’t be the next GM of the Carolina Panthers. The team announced the four names for a second round of interviews. Khan’s wasn’t on the list.

#Panthers conduct second interviews with four general manager candidateshttps://t.co/AEugGzk8an — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 13, 2021

Those four are: Monti Ossenfort, Adam Peters, Ryan Poles, and Scott Fitterer.

Khan nor former Steelers’ executive Samir Suleiman made the cut. Carolina cast a wide net in their GM search, interviewing 17 total candidates before whittling their list down.

Had Khan been hired, the Steelers would’ve been in line to receive a pair of third round compensatory picks as part of the NFL’s new minority reward resolution. That’s given to teams who lose minority coaches and executives to other clubs.

With vacant GM spots around the league either filled or close to happening, it’s unlikely Khan leaves the Steelers this season. He’ll resume his role as the team’s “cap guy,” an even more critical position this offseason as the team and league navigates a reduced or flat salary cap. Losing Suleiman last year and Khan this year would’ve been devastating for the front office.

It’s possible the next time Khan’s name comes up in GM talks is for the Pittsburgh job. 2021 could be Kevin Colbert’s final year with the team. Should the organization stay in-house, Khan and Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt are the two frontrunners.