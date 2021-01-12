If The Steelers Lose Omar Khan, They’ll Get Draft Picks In Return

Omar Khan nearly became the next general manager of the Houston Texans. And he’s currently in the running to be the next GM of the Carolina Panthers. If he lands the job, as big of a loss as that’d be, the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be left empty-handed.
Earlier this year, the NFL passed a resolution providing compensation to teams who lose minority coaches or front office executives who climb the ladder with another team. The approval had been revisited several times before passing last November.
NFL.com lays out how the system works.
“Teams that lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager job with another team will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years, per Pelissero. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to HC and GM roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.
According to the resolution, a team is eligible to receive draft pick compensation if the candidate in question has been “employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two years.” There can be no break in employment between teams.”
Khan has been with the Steelers since 2001.
Here is the complete text of the resolution, courtesy of Albert Breer.
Here’s the full language of the NFL’s new diversity rule, as it was proposed to owners in an internal memo. Again, teams that HCs/GMs are hired FROM get rewarded.
And the reward is significant. pic.twitter.com/Xd6EtACnN2
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 10, 2020
Meaning, losing Khan would net the Steelers a third-round compensation pick each of the next two years. In this case, I believe that would be one in 2021 and another in 2022. Though with this being a new program, it’s not certain if the compensation begins immediately or if there’s a one-year delay, just in the way player compensation picks function.
If compensation begins in 2021, Pittsburgh could use that extra third round selection to replace some of the free agents they’re bound to lose this winter. LT Alejandro Villanueva, RB James Conner, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OLB Bud Dupree, and CBs Mike Hilton and Cam Sutton are just some of the notable names whose contracts are set to expire.
The Steelers are already expected to receive compensation for losing Javon Hargrave and BJ Finney. Over the Cap’s Nick Korte’s most recent projection has the Steelers netting a 4th and 6th round pick.