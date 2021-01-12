If The Steelers Lose Omar Khan, They’ll Get Draft Picks In Return

Omar Khan nearly became the next general manager of the Houston Texans. And he’s currently in the running to be the next GM of the Carolina Panthers. If he lands the job, as big of a loss as that’d be, the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be left empty-handed.

Earlier this year, the NFL passed a resolution providing compensation to teams who lose minority coaches or front office executives who climb the ladder with another team. The approval had been revisited several times before passing last November.

NFL.com lays out how the system works.

“Teams that lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager job with another team will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years, per Pelissero. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to HC and GM roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.