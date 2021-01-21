Josh Dobbs Say It’s Been ‘A Joy’ Playing With Ben Roethlisberger

No one is happier Josh Dobbs is back in Pittsburgh than Josh Dobbs. After getting traded by the team to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, Dobbs made his way back to the Steel City for the start of the 2020 season, claimed off waivers right before Week One. Yesterday, Dobbs’ joined the Good Morning Football Crew to talk about being a Steeler and specifically, learning from Ben Roethlisberger.

“It’s been a joy honestly,” Dobbs told the show. “Being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Getting a chance to play behind the two-time Super Bowl winner, Big Ben. As many of you guys did, I grew up watching Big Ben. To see how he approaches the game, to see his knowledge of the game is incredible.”

Dobbs, of course, is an incredibly intelligent player, earning a 4.0 GPA while majoring in aerospace engineering at Tennessee. His interview on NFL Network came with a space backdrop, recently hosting a webinar with NASA astronauts while interning at the Kennedy Space Center. But Dobbs praised Roethlisberger’s football IQ, the product of being one of the league’s most veteran players. With Philip Rivers’ retirement, Roethlisberger is the last QB of the 2004 draft class.

Dobbs gave one example of Roethlisberger’s IQ from 2020.

“We were playing the Eagles last year. It’s third down. We’re in an empty package. Right in the middle of the fourth quarter. Big drive. They hop into quarters, middle of the field open. He was able to jump into the best play, hit Chase Claypool down the middle of the field for a touchdown.”

Dobbs is referring to Claypool’s fourth and final score in a win over the Eagles. Roethlisberger moved players around the formation, running a play they hadn’t practiced with that specific personnel before, but found Claypool one on one against the linebacker for an easy score.

CHASE CLAYPOOL NOW HAS 4 TDS 😳 10 touches

“Getting the chance to interact with him on a daily basis, I’ve been able to learn a lot, add a lot to my skillset and repertoire. And I’ll be excited to get to showcase those things I’ve learned when I get consistent reps in the league.”

When Dobbs may get that chance, if he’ll ever get it, is unknown. It’s hard to imagine 2021 being the year. Roethlisberger is fully expected to return and Mason Rudolph is under contract, presumably as Roethlisberger’s immediate backup. Dobbs is slated to hit free agency. If he re-ups with the Steelers, he’ll come back as the #3. He may have a chance to compete somewhere else but at best, to be a #2 quarterback. But considering the Jacksonville Jaguars had little interest in keeping him around, choosing Mike Glennon and UDFA Jake Luton instead, his market figures to be icy should he elect free agency.