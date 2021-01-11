2020 Wild Card Round Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will compete in the final game of the Wild Card Round of the playoffs in one hour. They will host the Cleveland Browns, who they played just a week ago in the final week of the regular season. Their will be several players and personnel unable to play today due to the Reserve/COVID list, including Cleveland’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

Returning for the Steelers will be Matt Feiler and Robert Spillane. It will be interesting to see the snap share at left guard with Feiler returning and Dotson playing so well off the bench. A similar story playing out with Robert Spillane’s return with Avery Williamson and Vince Williams playing the majority of the snaps recently.

If the Steelers win this game, they would go on to play against the Buffalo Bills, whereas the Browns would go to Kansas City to play the Chiefs.

Steelers vs. Browns all time record: 77-60-1

Steelers vs. Browns (at home): 49-21-0

Last match result: 24-22 Browns (2020)

Notable offseason addition: DT Sheldon Richardson

Notable draft picks: OT Jedrick Wills, S Grant Delpit, DL Jordan Elliot, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Roethlisberger approach like its'the last playoff game ever' – 93.7 The Fan https://t.co/6HhnHnmoz2 #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) January 10, 2021

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Joshua Dobbs

G Danny Isidora

DE Isaiah Buggs

OLB Jayrone Elliott

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Browns Inactive Players:

WR Marvin Hall

CB Brian Allen

S Jovante Moffatt

S Tedric Thompson

T Alex Taylor

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

DE Joe Jackson

Despite the chatter, Josh Dobbs will not be active for today’s game, so that wrinkle will not be a part of this week’s offense.

Tonight marks the #Steelers 14th playoff game @heinzfield. Pittsburgh has an 8-5 record in the postseason here. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/FiQdEDSEjb — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) January 11, 2021

The Browns won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Steelers will start with the ball, and Ben Roethlisberger will get a chance to start out strong.

The first play of the game went about as bad as could be imagined. Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball about three feet too high and the Browns score a touchdown. 7-0 Browns.

James Conner up the middle on first for three yards. Eric Ebron with a reception short towards the left sideline. 3rd and three for the Steelers in what is suddenly an urgent situation.

James Conner received the dump off pass after nearly getting sacked. Conner shed the first tackler and picked up the extra yard for the first down.

James Conner rushed up the middle the next play for about 8 yards, but was shut down for no gain on 2nd down. Another third and short for the Steelers offense.

Derek Watt with his first carry of the season on a full back dive. He was able to pick up the first down.

Ben Roethlisberger under pressure tried to just lob the ball short on the dump off pass, but it was tipped into the hands of the Cleveland Browns. The ball was intercepted.