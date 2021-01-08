2020-2021 NFL Super Wild Card Week: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to Super Wild Card Weekend 2020-2021.

I hope all is well with all of you. I’ve been sick most of the day and hopefully I can get past this illness by Saturday morning so I can enjoy the start of the 2020 Super Wild Card weekend. It should be quite a weekend on tap with it culminating Sunday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

How about we do a playoff contest for the Friday night questions and we’ll run it just like we did during the regular season?

RULES: $25 for each weekly winner with a grand prize of $150 for the person with the most points running through the Super Bowl. All scoring done once again by our own David Orochena, who will have final say in all matters and rulings. Answers must be in the comments in each post. Standings will be posted every Friday in each five questions post. Good luck!

1 – Over/under 3.5 targets for Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Browns?

2 – Will Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster catch a pass Sunday night that flies in the air MORE than 15 yards past the line of scrimmage?

3 – Over/under 82.5 total net rushing yards for the Steelers offense Sunday night against the Browns?

4 – Fill in the blank with a player’s name from either the Steelers or the Browns: ________________________ will score the first touchdown of the game Sunday night!

5 – Will a non-Browns quarterback (not Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum) attempt a pass Sunday night against the Steelers?

Tiebreaker: How many total combined points will be scored in the six Super Wild Card Games that will take place this weekend?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 17 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Cleveland Browns sacked Mason Rudolph once, but it was Olivier Vernon credited with the play. Myles Garrett did not sack Rudolph. Only 27.5% of Steelers Depot respondents picked up a point for this question.

Question 2: Mason Rudolph threw for 315 passing wards to go way over 190.5 . Rudolph easily eclipsed his previous high of 242 passing yards from last season. 60% of respondents got this question right.

Question 3: The Steelers defense failed to intercept a Baker Mayfield pass. Hopefully, the defense will correct this oversight in the Wild Card game. 32.5% got this right.

Question 4: The Browns scored 24 points which is under 24.5 . The defense will need to be stingier this Sunday to help ensure a Steelers victory. 45% trusted the defense and got a point for their faith.

Question 5: Matthew Wright kicked two 46-yard field goals to help quell his doubters. Chris Boswell should be ready to kick Sunday but if not, the Steelers have some one that has proven they can kick longer than 33 yards . 62.5 respondents received a point for this question.

Tiebreaker: The Steelers and Browns combined for 277 total rushing yards. Pittfan was closest to the pin by predicting 280 total rushing yards but the tie breaker not needed this week.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Garrett Sacks Rudolph? Rudolph O/U 190.5 Passing Mayfield Intercepted? Browns O/U 25.5 Points Field Goal Longer 33 Yards? SD Consensus YES OVER YES OVER YES Correct Answers NO OVER NO UNDER YES

Three respondents answered four of five questions correctly just one from gaining the weekly 5-point bonus. But Don2727 swept the board and wins $25 for week 17. Excellent job!

ManRayX has held first place since week 10. He held back all challengers to win the $175 first prize. Magnificent run.

Your truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery ended up in fourth place. I kick my $25 prize over to the second and third place finishers.

Don 2727 vaulted Beaver Falls into a second-place tie with B&G who has hovered near the top since week 11. Those two will share the second and third place winnings worth $75 apiece. Kudos!

Contact me on my twitter handle @subBurgher to collect your winnings.

Hope everyone enjoyed this years Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions Contest

2020 Regular Season Final leaderboard:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE ManRayX 74 1st B&G 71 2nd (tie) Don2727 71 2nd (tie) +2 Beaver Falls Hosiery 65 4th -1 PittShawnC 63 5th -1 Style Points 62 6th (tie) hoptown 62 6th (tie) RMSteeler 60 8th (tie) Steven Small 60 8th (tie) Greg Payne 59 10th (tie) DirtDawg1964 58 11th (tie) +1 pittfan 58 11th (tie) +3 Jason W 56 13th (tie) -3 Earl 56 13th (tie) +5 IC in Cincy 55 15th (tie) -3 PaeperCup 55 15th (tie) -1 Andy N 55 15th (tie) +2 Douglas Prostorog 55 15th (tie) +3 ImMikeD 54 19th (tie) -3 Steelers D 54 19th (tie) -1 Ratsotex 53 21st (tie) SJT63 53 21st (tie) +2 Jaybird 52 23rd (tie) -2 Chris92021 52 23rd (tie) Buckeye Steel 52 23rd (tie) Pghomer 52 23rd (tie) +3 Stone Age Tone 52 23rd (tie) +6 Andi B 51 28th (tie) -2 Keneyeam 51 28th (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 51 28th (tie) +1

*New to leaderboard