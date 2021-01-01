2020 NFL Week 17: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and Happy New Year!

I sure hope everyone’s 2021 is off to a great start. On Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, we’ll see if the Pittsburgh Steelers can get their 2021 off to a great start with a road win despite not having several veterans due to them being rested for the playoffs. It’s a giveaway game for the Steelers but a very important one for quarterback Mason Rudolph. I look forward to watching him play and especially against the Browns because of what happened in the game in Cleveland last season.

As usual, we have five questions and a tiebreaker for yinz to answer ahead of the Week 17 NFL action and there is money to be won for doing just that. Below the weekly five questions is a recap of the Week 16 questions along with standings updates from our very own David Orochena (@subBurgher).

Make sure you continue to check the site on a regular basis leading up to the Sunday afternoon game as we have a lot more content coming for all to read. It's going to be a busy and exciting next several days.

Have a blessed and safe rest of your weekend! Peace and love, peace and love!

Go Steelers!

1 – Will Browns diffusive end Myles Garrett sack Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph at least once on Sunday?

2 – Rudolph passed for 1,765 yards in ten games played last season. He started eight games in total. Will Rudolph pass over/under 190.5 yards on Sunday against the Browns?

3 – Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown only 8 interceptions this year after throwing 21 last season. Will the Steelers defense intercept at least one Mayfield pass on Sunday?

4 – Will the Browns score over/under 25.5 points on Sunday against the Steelers?

5 – Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is out Sunday against the Browns. Will a Steelers kicker make a field goal longer than 33 yards on Sunday against the Browns?

Tiebreaker: Total combined rushing yards between the Steelers and the Browns?

Recap of 2020 NFL Week 16 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers declared Chris Boswell out due to his groin injury prior to the game. Most folks correctly predicted Boz would not kick a field goal or revised their answer prior to kickoff. Matthew Wright substituted for Boswell but never attempted a field goal. He did successfully kick all four point after touchdown kicks. An easy point for 87% of respondents.

Question 2: The Colts came into this game with 24 takeaways. Ben threw zero interceptions, and the Steelers lost no fumbles. So, the Colts came out of the game without losing any of their takeaways. Chase Claypool may have saved a pick-six. Just 20% of respondents predicted the Steelers would not turnover the ball.

Question 3: Philip Rivers only sacked 14 times in 14 games coming into the game. The Colts missed their two starting tackles. The Steelers sacked Rivers five times. 76% of respondents picked up a point here.

Question 4: The Steelers went over 19.5 points just eight seconds into the fourth quarter. Genuinely nice to see the offense scoring points again. They finished with 28. 82% picked up a point.

Question 5: The Steelers only gained 20 total rushing yards against the Colts. Conner carried the ball five times for 20. Benny Snell had one more carry than Conner but gained exactly zero yards. 56% of respondents gained a point on this question.

Tiebreaker: Ben Roethlisberger (342) and Philip Rivers (270) combined for 612 passing yards. The median response was 499.5 passing yards. The tie breaker question needed to break a four-way tie.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Boswell Field Goal? Steelers Turnover? Steelers +2 Sacks? Steelers O/U 19.5 Points? Conner or Snell More Rushing? SD Consensus NO YES YES OVER CONNER Correct Answers NO NO YES OVER CONNER

18 respondents answered four of five questions correctly just one from gaining the weekly 5-point bonus. Four respondents got all five correct and score 11 points for this week. Kudos to Don2727, Douglas Prostorog, Jason W and Donte Williams! Donte came closest to the tie breaker question predicting 624 passing yards – just 12 off. He wins $25 for week 16. Contact me on my twitter handle @subBurgher to collect your winnings. Also, Paul Brannigan from Week five still has not claimed his winnings. Please claim it otherwise will add it onto the first-place prize.

This is the last week of the contest. $25 at stake for week 17 plus the season long prizes. ManRayX graciously kicked in his last week’s winnings towards the third-place prize. Who is going to finish in the money? Answer now and find out next week.

The top four end of regular season prizes are currently:

First: $175

Second: $75

Third: $50

Fourth: $25

2020 Regular Season leaderboard after week 16:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE ManRayX 71 1st B&G 67 2nd Beaver Falls Hosiery 61 3rd PittShawnC 60 4th (tie) -1 Don2727 60 4th (tie) +9 Style Points 59 6th (tie) -1 hoptown 59 6th (tie) +1 RMSteeler 57 8th (tie) -3 Steven Small 57 8th (tie) +1 Greg Payne 56 10th (tie) -2 Jason W 56 10th (tie) +11 IC in Cincy 55 12th (tie) -3 DirtDawg1964 55 12th (tie) -1 pittfan 54 14th (tie) -2 PaeperCup 54 14th (tie) -1 ImMikeD 53 16th -1 Andy N 52 17th -1 Earl 51 18th (tie) Steelers D 51 18th (tie) *Douglas Prostorog 51 18th (tie) +18 Jaybird 50 21st (tie) -5 Ratsotex 50 21st (tie) Chris92021 49 23rd (tie) -5 SJT63 49 23rd (tie) -2 Buckeye Steel 49 23rd (tie) +2 Doc Ellis D 48 26th (tie) -5 Pghomer 48 26th (tie) +1 Andi B 48 26th (tie) +1 Keneyeam 47 29th (tie) -4 Stone Age Tone 47 29th (tie) -2 Jesse Logue 47 29th (tie) -2

*New to leaderboard