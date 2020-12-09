Watch: The Depot 180 – December 8th – Episode 80

Episode 80 – December 8th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers dropped their first game of the season. Today I discuss the factors that led to the disappointing loss. I also give an injury recap on the short week leading up to Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

