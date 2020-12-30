Watch: The Depot 180 – December 29th – Episode 86

Episode 86 – December 29th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Today, I talked about the Steelers come-from-behind victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers clinched the AFC North division and will rest starters against the Cleveland Browns in week 17. I also discuss different playoff scenarios, Mason Rudolph against Myles Garrett, and Derwin Gray being poached on waivers.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version