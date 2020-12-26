Watch: The Depot 180 – December 25th – Episode 85

Episode 85 – December 25th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Happy Holidays to everyone tuning in! Today I discussed the upcoming matchup against the Colts and the injury reports for both teams including a rather advantageous matchup for T.J. Watt. I also talked about the return of Vince Williams from the Reserve/COVID list.

