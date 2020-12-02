Watch: The Depot 180 – December 1st – Episode 78

Episode 78 – December 1st, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers are set to play tomorrow, on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40pm ET. Today I discussed the series of unfortunate events that have led us to this circumstance. I talk about the players that are unavailable for both teams and give player reactions to the madness.

