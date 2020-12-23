Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 16: Dotson, Conner Listed As Full Practice Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Wednesday offering shows that eight players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out the Steelers Wednesday practice were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), guard David DeCastro (not injury related), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (stinger), inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle), tight end Eric Ebron (back), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), and outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (back).

Ebron and Allen were the two players that head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned after the Monday night game against the Cincinnal Bengals. Allen, by the way, returned to the game after suffering his stinger. Ebron never returned to action after he suffered his back injury in the first half.

The Steelers have three other players listed on their Wednesday injury report as practicing fully earlier in the day. Those players listed are running back James Conner (quadricep), guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), and fullback Derek Watt. Conner and Dotson both missed the team’s Monday night game with their respective injuries while Watt left that contest early in the first quarter with a concussion. One would think that Watt is still in concussion protocol despite him being listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday.

The Steelers also announced earlier on Wednesday that inside linebacker Vince Williams has been activated from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams, who had been on that list since December 10, is expected to play on Sunday against the Colts after missing the team’s last two games.