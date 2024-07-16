Depot After Dark: New GMFB Lineup, Russell Wilson’s Movie, James Conner’s Big Goals

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for July 15.
Good Morning Football Returns
On hiatus since March, NFL Network’s popular Good Morning Football returns later this month. Announced by the NFL Monday morning, the show will resume July 29. It includes a partially new cast, Sherree Burruss and Akbar Gbajabiamila, joining Peter Schrager, Jamie Erdahl, and Kyle Brandt.
Per an NFL.com release, Schrager and Brandt will split time hosting in Los Angeles and from New York. The show, moving out west in an apparent cost-cutting decision, will air from 8-10 AM/EST during the week, followed by GMFB: Overtime, airing from 10 AM-Noon.
Russell Wilson’s Movie
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted about his new movie venture with his wife Ciara, “Sarah’s Oil,” set to hit the big screen in 2025.
It doesn’t appear that either will appear in the movie. Instead, their production company, Why Not You Productions, has partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to produce the film.
Per its IMDB page, the movie is about:
“In 1914, an 11-year-old Black girl, Sarah Rector, struck oil on her Oklahoma land, igniting greed and corruption. Despite adversity, she prevailed through courage and faith, becoming the wealthiest Black girl in the world.”
It will star Gordon Butler and John Holmes.
James Conner’s Goals
Current Arizona Cardinals and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is setting his sights high in 2024. After recording his first 1,000-yard season in 2023, rushing for 1,040 yards, Conner wants to break that number this year and every season after.
“That’s the floor,” Conner said via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss late last week. “I want that to be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward.”
Conner achieved the feat despite playing in only 13 games. His performance against the Steelers helped drive him to that goal, rushing for 105 yards in an upset win that became part of Pittsburgh’s miserable three-game losing streak.
Ravens RB Placed On PUP
The Baltimore Ravens placed RB Keaton Mitchell on PUP as rookies have begun reporting to the team’s training camp.
Mitchell isn’t a rookie, but the window opened for the team to make such a move. Undrafted last season, Mitchell burst onto the scene with a 138-yard performance in a win over the Seattle Seahawks. His play was defined by his speed and big-play ability, averaging over 8 yards per carry on 47 regular season rushes. But he suffered a torn ACL in mid-December, leaving his status in doubt for 2024.
Regardless of Mitchell’s status, RB Derrick Henry will serve as the Ravens lead back this season.
In addition to Mitchell, the team placed fourth-round pick CB T.J. Tampa on PUP, and EDGE Adisa Isaac was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. All could be activated at any time and still count against the team’s roster.