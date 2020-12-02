Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 12 Wednesday home game against the Baltimore Ravens and as expected, it includes just five names in total and one player who was on the team’s injury report his past week.

After being ruled out for the Steelers Wednesday game against the Ravens on the team’s final injury report, running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) is inactive for the Week 12 home game against the Ravens. Samuels wasn’t able to practice this past week and this will mark the second consecutive game he has missed with his injury.

With Samuels inactive in Week 12, rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. is dressed for the Wednesday home game as is running back Wendell Smallwood, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day.

The Steelers other four inactive players for Wednesday’s Week 12 game against the Ravens are all deemed healthy scratches in quarterback Joshua Dobbs, safety Antoine Brooks Jr., outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott and tight end Kevin Rader.

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and rookie guard Kevin Dotson are both active on Wednesday after missing the team’s last two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Steelers Inactive Players:

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

QB Joshua Dobbs

OLB Jayrone Elliott

RB Jaylen Samuels

TE Kevin Rader

Ravens Inactive Players:

T Jake Rodgers

DT Brandon Williams