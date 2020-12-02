Steelers Vs. Ravens 2020 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2020 Week 12

Baltimore Ravens (6-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)

Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analysis), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (analysis)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -10

Trends:

Baltimore are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

Baltimore are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games.

Baltimore are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games on the road.

Baltimore are 4-0-2 ATS in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games this season.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Baltimore’s last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Baltimore are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games.

Pittsburgh are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 0-4-2 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played in November.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games played in week 12.

Ravens Injuries:

DT Brandon Williams (ankle) – Out

T D.J. Fluker (back) – Questionable

G Tyre Phillips (ankle) – Questionable

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle, back) – Questionable

TE Luke Willson (illness) – Questionable

DE Derek Wolfe (illness) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) – Out

CB Joe Haden (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: