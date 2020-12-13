Steelers Vs. Bills: Inactives For Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 14 Sunday night road game against the Buffalo Bills and as expected, it includes six names in total and the one player on the active roster who was ruled out Friday on the team’s injury report.

After ending the week listed as out for the Steelers Sunday night game against Bills on the team’s injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) is inactive for the Week 14 contest. Haden wasn’t able to practice this past week with his concussion he received Monday night and this will now mark the first game this season he’s missed. Cornerback Cameron Sutton will start in Haden’s place Sunday night.

The Steelers other five inactive players for the Sunday night Week 14 game against the Bills are all deemed healthy scratches in quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive end Isaiah Buggs, guard/tackle Derwin Gray, tight end Kevin Rader and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

Dobbs has yet to be active all season and the same goes for Rader, who was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad back in Week 12.

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Joshua Dobbs

CB Joe Haden

TE Kevin Rader

DE Isaiah Buggs

OL Derwin Gray

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Bills Inactive Players:

QB Jake Fromm

RB T.J. Yeldon

TE Tyler Kroft

DE Trent Murphy

S Jaquan Johnson