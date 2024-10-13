Steelers Vs. Raiders: Inactives For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for their Week 6 Sunday afternoon regular-season road game against the Las Vegas Raiders and, as expected, a few players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for the Sunday afternoon game on the Friday injury report, TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring), and S Damontae Kazee are all inactive for the Steelers.

For Pruitt, who was injured late in the team’s Week 2 road game, this will be the fourth consecutive game that he’s missed this season. Sunday afternoon will mark the third game missed this season for Highsmith, who was injured during the team’s Week 3 home game. As for Patterson, who sustained his ankle injury a few Sundays ago, today this will mark the second game this season that he’s missed. Herbig and Kazee, both of who were injured during the Week 5 Sunday night home game, will both be sidelined for the first time this season.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game is Steelers QB Kyle Allen, who was active as the backup to QB Justin Fields for the first five games of the regular season. Allen, who will serve as the emergency/third QB against the Raiders on Sunday, is in that spot due to veteran QB Russell Wilson returning from the calf injury that had hindered him since the start of the regular season. Wilson will be the backup to Fields against the Raiders after practicing fully all three days this past week.

The Steelers’ list of inactive players on Sunday also includes one healthy scratch in G Max Scharping, who was also inactive in Week 5 after being signed off the Washington Commandeers’ practice squad a few weeks ago.

In other notable Week 6 pregame news, rookie WR Roman Wilson is active on Sunday for the first time this season and thus he will make his NFL debut against the Raiders. Wilson, who was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan by the Steelers, dealt with a summer ankle injury that resulted in him missing nearly all of training camp and all of the preseason.

RB Jaylen Warren, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, is also active on Sunday after initially entering the weekend listed as questionable. Warren was upgraded off the team’s injury report on Saturday as he had his game status designation removed.

On Saturday, the Steelers signed OLB Ade Ogundeji to the team’s 53-man roster from the team’s practice Squad and elevated OLB Eku Leota and RB Jonathan Ward to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad as well. All three players are active for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

TE MyCole Pruitt

OLB Alex Highsmith

S Damontae Kazee

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Nick Herbig

G Max Scharping

Raiders’ Inactive Players

RB Zamir White

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Davante Adams

CB Sam Webb

LB Tommy Eichenberg

T Thayer Munford Jr.

DE Janarius Robinson