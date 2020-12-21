Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 15 Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, it includes six names in total and includes the two players who were ruled out for the contest on the team’s injury report.

After ending the week listed as out for the Steelers Monday night game against Bengals on the team’s injury report, guard Kevin Dotson (concussion) and running back James Conner (quadricep) are both inactive for the Week 15 contest. Dotson wasn’t able to practice this past week with his shoulder injury he incurred last Sunday night. As for Conner, he was limited in practice a few times this past week due to the injury he suffered last Sunday night. He ended Saturday as questionable but was downgraded to out on the injury report Monday afternoon. This will mark the third game this season that Conner has missed.

The Steelers other four inactive players for the Monday night Week 15 game against the Bengals are all deemed healthy scratches in quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive end Isaiah Buggs, outside linebacker Cassius Marsh and safety Antoine Brooks Jr.

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Joshua Dobbs

G Kevin Dotson

RB James Conner

DE Isaiah Buggs

OLB Cassius Marsh

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

Bengals Inactive Players:

K Randy Bullock

QB Brandon Allen

LB Logan Wilson

G B.J. Finney

G Alex Redmond

G Keaton Sutherland