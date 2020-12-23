Steelers Sign TE Kevin Rader To Practice Squad, Release LS Christian Kuntz

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pair of roster moves Wednesday. The team announced they’ve signed TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad. They released LS Christian Kuntz in a corresponding move.

We have signed TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad and released LS Christian Kuntz. @BordasLaw https://t.co/48qI33PjpQ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2020

Rader was released by the team prior to Monday’s Bengals’ game. Since Zach Gentry’s knee injury in late November, Rader has been on the active roster as the #3 TE but has yet to dress this season. A UDFA out of Youngstown State, he’s spent the past two summers with the Steelers. Eric Ebron missed most of the loss against the Bengals with a back injury. His status is unknown for Sunday’s game against the Colts. If he doesn’t play, Rader could be elevated and dress for the first time in his career.

Kuntz has bounced on and off the practice squad this season. He was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad November 24th. While the team named him a long snapper in their press release, he’s also capable of playing outside linebacker.