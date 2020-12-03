Steelers Place OLB Bud Dupree on IR; Sign S Antoine Brooks Jr. To 53

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a set of transactions on Thursday on the heels of outside linebacker Bud Dupree suffering a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that Dupree has now been placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the fourth quarter of Wednesday home game against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s still unclear when Dupree will have his surgery to repair his torn ACL.

Dupree is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent in March off 2021 after playing under the franchise tag in 2020. There Is a good chance he’s played his final down for the Steelers at this point. His 2020 season ends with him having registered 31 total tackles, eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The Steelers filled the open roster spot by signing rookie safety Antoine Brooks Jr. off the teams practice squad. Brooks was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster again this past week as a COVID-19 replacement. The Maryland product and sixth-round draft pick this year did not dress for the Wednesday game against the Ravens, however, as he was one of the five inactives.