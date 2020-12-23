Steelers Activate ILB Vince Williams Off Reserve/COVID-19 List On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have inside linebacker Vince Williams back for their Week 16 home game against the Indianapolis Colts as he was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

While Williams can now resume practicing, he’ll be on a roster exemption the next few days. Once that exemption expires, the Steelers will need to make a corresponding roster move to make room for Williams.

Williams has missed the Steelers last two games due to him being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since December 10.

The Steelers have been starting inside linebacker Marcus Allen alongside inside linebacker Avery Williams the last several games with Williams sidelined. Against the Colts on Sunday, Williams should be back in the starting base defense alongside Williamson. It will then be interesting to see which one of the two wears the green dot for that Sunday home contest.