Former LB Vince Williams Attends Steelers Wednesday Practice

While his playing days as a Pittsburgh Steeler are over, former linebacker Vince Williams was back on the practice field during Wednesday’s OTA session. As tweeted by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Williams was spotted talking with some of the team’s defensive linemen.

An animated Coach Vince Williams regaling Steelers D-linemen with tales of yesteryear (I’m guessing) pic.twitter.com/vTupTKGMdw — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) May 29, 2024

Shown in the video are No. 92 Isaiahh Loudermilk., No. 79 Jacob Slade, and No. 94 Dean Lowry. Each in a different stage and path of his NFL career. Loudermilk is the draft pick the team traded up to get in 2021. Entering his fourth season, he’s made improvements against the run and can function as a base defensive end but his ceiling as a sub-package player or high-volume lineman is capped.

Lowry is the free agent veteran. Spending 2023 in Minnesota after a long career in Green Bay, he is a run-first player who should sub in for Cam Heyward at RDE. But like Loudermilk, his upside and pass-rush juice are minimal.

Slade is the youngest of the trio. Pittsburgh signed him to a Reserve/Futures deal in January. Playing his college ball at Michigan State, he put up solid Pro Day numbers (a sub-five second 40, 31.5-inch vertical) and signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

A sixth-round pick in 2013, Williams made the most of his career. Spending his entire career in Pittsburgh, he appeared in 121 games, making 69 starts and recording 479 total tackles. An impressive blitzer, he notched 20.5 career sacks, including eight in 2017.

It’s not clear if Williams was attending practice for the day, former players are a common sight this time of year, or something longer term. Williams has become a coach himself, the linebackers coach at nearby Pine-Richland High School. The team went 9-3 in the regular season this past year before falling in the first round of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh will hold another OTA session tomorrow before returning to the field next week. The following week will be mandatory minicamp before the Steelers break and return to training camp in late July.