Steelers Activate G Danny Isidora; Elevate ILB Tegray Scales From Practice Squad

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Monday in preparation for their night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and they include one practice squad player being elevated to the team’s Active/Inactive roster.

Elevated from the Steelers practice quad on Monday was inside linebacker Tegray Scales. He will likely dress on Monday night against the Bengals as the fourth inside linebacker and help out some on special teams.

The Steelers also activated guard Danny Isidora to the 53-man roster on Monday and to make room for him the team waived tight end Kevin Rader.

Isidora, who has been riding a roster exemption all week, was signed off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the week. He’s expected to dress Monday night against the Bengals.