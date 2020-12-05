Report: Cameron Heyward Not Fined For Roughing Ravens QB On Wednesday

Remember the roughing the passer penalty called on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward in the third quarter of the Wednesday game against the Baltimore Ravens? Well, not only did that questionable penalty not cost the Steelers any points in that game, but it was also reported on Saturday that it won’t cost Heyward any money, either.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Saturday, Heyward was font fined for that hi on Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III with 11:21 left in the third quarter of the Wednesday game at Heinz Field. That makes twice now this season that Heyward has been flagged for a personal foul that wound up not being worth of a fine in the eyes of the league. Strangely enough, the first time also came against the Ravens back in Week 8 when Heyward was flagged for allegedly hitting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson out of bounds.

That Week 8 hit in Baltimore on Jackson on a third down and 7 play kept that Ravens offensive possession alive. Not only that, but the Ravens also ultimately scored a touchdown on that drive to ties the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. That following Saturday, it was reported that Heyward wasn’t fined for that hit, which quite obviously was initiated while Jackson was still in bounds.

After the Steelers Wednesday win against the Ravens, Heyward let his feelings about the roughing the passer penalty he received during the contest known on his Instagram account.

In total, Heyward has been penalized three times through 11 games played with the other one being a false start on a 54-yard field goal attempt by kicker Chris Boswell just before halftime in the team’s Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys. That penalty wound up not costing the Steelers, however, as Boswell was successful on his 59-yard field goal attempt following the yardage being assessed.