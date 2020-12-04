Keith Butler Hopeful To Have DE Stephon Tuitt Back For Monday Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Washington Football Team on Monday night at Heinz Field and that game could include the return of defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who missed the team’s most recent game against the Baltimore Ravens due to him being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler indicated on Friday that he is hopeful that the team will have Tuitt back for Monday’s game against Washington. Tuitt was placed on the list last Friday. Tuitt, by the way, indicated on his Instagram account on Wednesday that he’ll be back for the team’s game against Washington.

“Eyeing my return for next week against Washington where I should catch up,” Tuitt posted on Wednesday.

The Steelers certainly could use Tuitt back in their defensive front and especially with outside linebacker Bud Dupree now being lost for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

For the season, Tuitt has registered 32 total tackles, 7 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He also has two passes defensed and two forced fumbles to date.