Five Steelers Selected To 2021 Pro Bowl

Five members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl. Those five include: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, OLB TJ Watt, DE Cam Heyward, OG David DeCastro, and OC Maurkice Pouncey.

This year’s Pro Bowl won’t be held in person because of the COVID pandemic but will be conducted virtually via Madden 21.

All five of these players have made at least one Pro Bowl before. This is Pouncey’s ninth selection and DeCastro’s sixth. Heyward will make his fourth appearance, Watt his third, and Fitzpatrick his second. Everyone except for Pouncey will be labeled as starters for the “game.”

Watt has 12 sacks this season and could be bringing home plenty of hardware this season. He’s one of the frontrunners for the Defensive MVP award. Fitzpatrick has four interceptions this season, one shy of the numbers he put up last year, while Heyward is having a much better season than his three sacks may indicate.