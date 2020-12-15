AFC North Week 14 Recap: Ravens Dump Browns; Steelers, Bengals Both Lose

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost again in Week 14 and while they did clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, the soonest they can now win the AFC North division is in Week 15. The Steelers were one of three AFC North teams to lose in Week 14 as the Baltimore Ravens were the only one to register a win.

In addition to the Cincinnati Bengals losing on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns on the road on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens beat the Browns in a thrilling 47-42 game that had just about everything. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker kicked a 55-yasrd game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining in regulation. That kick was followed by a Ravens safety on the game’s final play that included the Browns attempting several laterals.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 11 of his 17 total pass attempts against the Browns for 163 yards and a touchdown. Jackson also rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on his nine total carries.

Running back Gus Edwards also scored twice on the ground Monday night for the Ravens and Jackson’s lone touchdown pass went to wide receiver Marquise Brown from 44 yards on a fourth down with 1:51 left in regulation time. Ravens rookie running back J.K Dobbins scored the Ravens other touchdown in the game.

Defensively for the Ravens, safety Chuck Clark led the team with nine total tackles. The Ravens defense failed to sack Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Monday night, but linebacker Tyus Bowser did record an interception.

For the Browns, Mayfield finished the game having completed 28 of his 47 total pass attempts for 343 yards with two touchdowns and the one interception. His two touchdown passes went to wide receiver Rashard Higgins and running back Kareem Hunt, who also had a rushing touchdown in the game. Hunt led the Browns in receiving Monday night with six receptions for 77 yards.

Browns running back Nick Chubb was the team’s leading rusher Monday night as he had 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Ravens on his 17 total carries.

Defensively for the Browns against the Ravens, safety Karl Joseph led the team in total tackles with seven. The Browns defense had four sacks in the game with defensive end Olivier Vernon

being credited with two of them.

As for the Bengals in their Sunday home 30-7 loss to the Cowboys, quarterback Brandon Allen completed 27 of his 36 total pass attempts for 217 yards and one touchdown. His lone scoring toss of the game went to wide receiver A.J. Green late in the second quarter. A knee injury forced Allen from the game late and quarterback Ryan Finley replaced him and finished the contest having completed just one of his two pass attempts for 5 yards.

Green was the Bengals leading receiver on Sunday with six receptions for 62 yards and his score. Running back Trayveon Williams led the Bengals in rushing against the Cowboys with 49 yards on 12 carries. The Bengals fumbled away the football three times during the game and those turnovers resulted in 17 points for the Cowboys.

Defensively for the Bengals, linebacker Josh Bynes led the team in total tackles with seven. The Bengals defense sacked Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton twice on Sunday but also allowed him to throw for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 15, the Steelers will play the 2-10-1 Bengals Monday night in Cincinnati. A Steelers win will clinch the AFC North division. As for the second place Browns, they will take their 9-4 on the road in Week 15 and play the 5-8 New York Giants on Sunday night. The 8-5 Ravens will host the 1-11 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.