2020 Week 15 Steelers Vs Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to snap their late season loss streak against the Cincinnati Bengals starting in about an hour on Monday Night Football. The Steelers have a chance to lock up the AFC North tonight with a win over the Bengals. Otherwise, they will face the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns to finish out the season which leaves the door very much open for the Browns to take the north.

Last time the two teams met this season, Joe Burrow was coming off a statistically great start to his rookie campaign, but he since has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury. Because of this, Ryan Finley will be starting for the Bengals. Finley has gotten sacked at an alarming rate when dropping back as a passer for the Bengals, so the Steelers’ pass rush should be licking their chops.

Steelers vs. Bengals all time record: 67-35-0

Steelers vs. Bengals (away): 32-19-0

Last match result: 36-10 Steelers (2020)

Notable offseason additions: CB Mackensie Alexander, S Vonn Bell, G Xavier Su’a-Filo

Notable draft picks: QB Joe Burrow (IR), WR Tee Higgins

Steelers Inactive Players:

QB Joshua Dobbs

G Kevin Dotson

RB James Conner

DE Isaiah Buggs

OLB Cassius Marsh

S Antoine Brooks Jr.

Bengals Inactive Players:

K Randy Bullock

QB Brandon Allen

LB Logan Wilson

G B.J. Finney

G Alex Redmond

G Keaton Sutherland

Steelers Pro Bowlers G David DeCastro

C Maurkice Pouney

OLB T.J. Watt

DT Cameron Heyward

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick#Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 22, 2020

Steelers with 9+ career Pro Bowls. Joe Greene (10)

Jack Lambert

Mike Webster

Franco Harris

Ernie Stautner Add Maurkice Pouncey to that list. Elite list. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 22, 2020

Cincinnati won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Steelers elected to receive, so Ben Roethlisberger and the offense will get a chance to set the tone and right the ship early on.

Ben Roethlisberger rolled out on first down and took a deep shot to James Washington on first down. Since he was on the move, the ball was quite underthrown and could easily have been intercepted. On 2nd, Benny Snell for a couple up the middle, but on third the pass to Diontae Johnson was off target. He touched the ball, but I would not consider it a drop.

The punt was good by Jordan Berry as it was well beyond the opposing 20 yard line. Derek Watt flew in for a huge collision, but appears to be knocked out on the field. Hopefully he is okay, because a bunch of people immediately rushed the field to check on him.

Derek Watt was walking off the field with the help of others. The Bengals offense takes over from 26 yard line. A nice run pickup for Giovani Bernard on 1st down. They went back to Bernard on 2nd and 3rd for a total of negative four yards. A three and out for the Bengals as well.

A nice punt by Kevin Huber that pinned Ray-Ray McCloud in the corner at his own 22 yard line.

On the first play of the drive, Ben Roethlisberger complete to Juju Smith-Schuster in the middle of the field for five yards. The next play, Ben went to Diontae Johnson on a deep crossing route, but was off target and the ball fell incomplete.

On 3rd and 5, Ben Roethlisberger dropped back and threw deep to James Washington along the left side line on a go route. Nice coverage by the defender and the ball fell incomplete. Another three-and-out. Not a great start.

Mike Hilton with the nice backside pursuit to bring down Giovani Bernard from behind to set up 3rd and two. On 3rd, Steven Nelson in coverage to break up the pass intended for Tee Higgins. Still no first downs for either team in this game.

On 1st down, Ben Roethlisberger never quite got a hold of the snap and fumbled. The Bengals recovered the fumble to get excellent field position.

On first down from the red zone, a one yard run as Giovani Bernard was brought down from behind. The next play, Tee Higgins picked up the first down on the right sideline on a quick hitch. A fresh set of downs from the 10 yard line. A false start backs them up to 1st and goal from the 15.

Ryan Finley held onto the ball and scrambled for about four yards. He was under a lot of pressure there. Samaje Perine picked up several yards on second down, but Minkah Fitzpatrick came downhill to stop the touchdown. Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt were both instantly in the backfield for the sack. A 34 yard field goal attempt for the Bengals.

The field goal was good. 3-0 Bengals.

The kickoff sailed out of the back of the end zone, so the Steelers will start at their own 25. This drive feels like it could be an inflection point. If they lay another egg that turns into the trend of the game, but if there are some signs of life, and something to build upon then they could shake off the early game rust.

After a loss of yards on first down to Ray-Ray McCloud, Anthony McFarland was able to pick up 5 in between the tackles. He hit the hole hard and drove his legs for a few extra yards.

On 3rd and long the Steelers ended up calling a timeout. They must not have liked what they saw.