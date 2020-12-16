2020 South Side Questions: Will Vince William Be Back For Next Game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the regular season, following the most unique offseason in the NFL since at least World War II. While it didn’t involve a player lockout, teams still did not have physical access to their players, though they were at least able to meet with them virtually.

Question: Will Vince Williams be back and ready to play in time for the Steelers’ Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals?

The Steelers really had to cobble together snaps at inside linebacker on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, missing Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, and Vince Williams. They’re not getting Bush back at all this year, and Spillane won’t be back through the end of the regular season.

But they can get Williams back, who missed the last game on the Reserve/Covid-19 List. He was placed on the list on December 10, so in theory, he should be eligible to be activated no later than Sunday, and possibly a day or two earlier, depending on when he tested positive.

Based on his social media postings, the veteran made it pretty clear that he not only tested positive but also experienced symptoms. The Steelers have already had a number of players who had to spend two weeks or more on the Reserve/Covid-19 List, so the 10-day window doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

Without Williams in the lineup, the Steelers had to get almost a full slate of snaps from Avery Williamson, and split up the rest of the snaps between Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III. The former was a safety as of, say, June, and the latter had only just begun practicing the week before, having been placed on the Reserve/Injured List all the way back in early November.