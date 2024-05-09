Cameron Heyward Thinks Most NBA Players Don’t Have ‘Physical Callous’ To Play In NFL

On The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Austin Rivers stirred up a debate that’s usually left for bar rooms and basements. He said he could take 30 NBA players and put them in the NFL, whereas you couldn’t put 30 NFL players in the NBA. People from both sides have weighed in; my friends have weighed in (they think Giannis Antetokounmpo would be an unstoppable tight end), and now, Cameron Heyward weighs in. During an episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward doesn’t think that NBA players would have much success in the NFL.

“When you start to think about it, there’s not 30 NBA players that even want to step on the field,” Heyward said. “NBA players, they flop too much, they’re not physical, it’s not like you got 100 Zach Randolphs walking around. If you did, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, ok, that makes a lot of sense.’ The reasoning is ‘Oh I’ve seen Jimmy Graham do it.’ Jimmy Graham is one in a million. Jimmy Graham has been stuck over the middle. I don’t know if you guys could deal with being stuck and tackled and trying to get off the line. I think the athletic ability is there, but if you talk about the physical callous that happens just in a practice alone, you ain’t making it to a game.”

Heyward said he doesn’t see NBA players wanting to deal with players, who are albeit now retired, like Vince Williams or Vontaze Burfict, or in the current game, T.J. Watt and Maxx Crosby. Heyward said that Anthony Edwards is probably the “best guy” who could move to the NFL from the NBA right now as a wide receiver or a tight end.

Obviously, this isn’t anything other than a fun beef between players in two of the best athletic leagues in the world. I’m sure guys in the NBA are arguing that some NFL players wouldn’t have the skills to play in their league like Rivers, while Heyward doesn’t see many NBA guys succeeding in the NFL. Nobody is going to try to make such a drastic career switch and it’s really just a fun debate to have.

I’m taking the side of Heyward on this one. The NFL is such a different game from the NBA, and the physicality isn’t remotely the same. I told my friends who are all about Antetokounmpo at tight end, what happens if he has to block? He’s getting blown back off the line or someone is dipping under him, and I think that’s the case for the majority of NBA players. Adjusting to the physicality of the NFL and having to fill so many different roles as a blocker, receiver or runner would be too difficult, even if they all are athletic specimens.

I did appreciate Heyward shouting out Zach Randolph since he was one of the baddest dudes around during his 18-year career, and he probably would’ve found a way to adjust to the NFL. But he’s been retired since 2018 and no one really has that same tough attitude who isn’t faking it (I’m looking at you, Draymond Green) in the league these days.