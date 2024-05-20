Watch: What Impresses Me About Ryan Watts

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m breaking down sixth-round pick CB Ryan Watts. As we’ve done with the other draft picks, we’re examining some of the best parts of his game. These clips highlight his size, press ability, length, and surprising fluidity to drive and match downhill.

