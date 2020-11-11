Watch: The Depot 180 – November 10th – Episode 73

Episode 73 – November 10th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

This Steelers team has cemented their place in Steelers history having moved to 8-0 against the struggling Dallas Cowboys. Today I discuss the covid troubles the team is facing and give some injury updates ahead of week 10.

