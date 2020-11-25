Watch: Ben Roethlisberger Rhythmic Throws Giving Him Total Control Over Steelers’ Offense

Back at it for a tape breakdown before tomorrow’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Ben Roethlisberger has obviously been fantastic this season and well-deserving of being at least in the MVP conversation. Of all the impressive things he’s done this year, the rhythm and timing of his throws have been the most impressive, especially of late. He’s proving to be a top-tier anticipatory thrower, often getting the ball out of his hand even before the receiver is out of his break. That’s giving DBs no chance to make plays on the ball, a topic we explore below.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version