Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 8 Sunday road game against the Baltimore Ravens and as expected, it includes several familiar names and two players who were ruled out for the contest on Friday because of injuries.

After being ruled out for the Sunday game against the Ravens on the team’s Friday injury report, safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep) and inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (back) are both inactive for the Week 8 road game.

Also inactive after being on the Steelers injury report again this week is cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder). Hilton ended the week listed as questionable on the injury report. This will mark the second game that Hilton has missed this season with a shoulder injury.

Fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) is active after ending the week listed as questionable.

The Steelers other four inactive players for Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Ravens are all familiar names when it comes to the gameday list. That list of four healthy scratches includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tight end Zach Gentry, guard Derwin Gray and rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis.

Steelers Inactive Players:

S Jordan Dangerfield

ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

CB Mike Hilton

QB Joshua Dobbs

DL Carlos Davis

TE Zach Gentry

G Derwin Gray

Ravens Inactive Players:

RB Mark Ingram

QB Trace McSorley

OL Ben Bredeson

OL Trystan Colon-Castillo

DT Broderick Washington

DT Justin Ellis

DE Jihad Ward