Steelers Sign RB Trey Edmunds Back To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster transaction on Tuesday to fill the spot created by tight end Vance McDonald being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Steelers signed running back Trey Edmunds to the 53-man roster on Tuesday to fill McDonald’s roster spot. Edmunds was previously waived by the Steelers on Saturday.

Edmunds was essentially waived by the Steelers on Saturday to make room for new inside linebacker Avery Williamson, who had been riding a roster exemption since being acquired by the team via a trade with the New York Jets a week ago Sunday.

So far this season, Edmunds, who started 2020 on the Steelers practice squad, has dressed for three games and played seven total offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps. He was twice elevated to the Steelers Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad in the first half of the season.