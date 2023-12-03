Depot After Dark: Vance McDonald Returns, Updated Playoff Odds, Funny Belichick Graphic

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 2.

Vance McDonald Back At Practice

To watch, not play. Former Pittsburgh Steelers TE Vance McDonald took in the team’s Friday practice at the UPMC Sports Rooney Complex, as tweeted out by the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

Steelers had an old friend back at practice for the day. This is his first time returning to Pittsburgh for a game but I don’t believe he stiff-armed anyone. pic.twitter.com/npQLZ4NT0j — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 1, 2023

Traded over from the San Francisco 49ers, McDonald played for the Steelers from 2017 to 2020. He best season came in 2018, finishing third on the team in receiving yards (610) and touchdowns (four). He retired after the 2020 season. Part of what makes Pittsburgh unique is the number of former players who come back to visit. Many have compared the franchise to a college-town feel with alumni always popping in to say hello.

Steelers Playoff Odds

It’s not just the holiday season. It’s the NFL’s stretch run for the postseason. According to Sportsline, the Steelers have a 79.2 percent chance to make the playoffs entering Week 13. It’s the fifth-highest figure in the AFC and the highest of all the virtual non-locks (Ravens, Chiefs, Jaguars, Dolphins) to advance to the postseason.

The Cleveland Browns sit right behind the Steelers at over 76 percent. With the Steelers knocking off the Bengals last week, their playoff odds tumble to below two percent, a worse figure than the Raiders. Pittsburgh’s next AFC opponent, the New England Patriots, have the worst playoff odds at zero percent, though they haven’t technically been mathematically eliminated. Yet.

Sportsline has the Steelers with a 79.2% chance of making the playoffs entering Week 13 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/sv8ap6ldwg — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 2, 2023

Funny TNF Graphic

From a few days ago but still worth sharing. During Thursday night’s thriller between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, the Amazon broadcast took a moment to preview next TNF’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

As is common, the graphic features two notable players from each side. For the Steelers, it was T.J. Watt. Makes sense. For the Patriots, it was…head coach Bill Belichick.

My money is on T.J. Watt to wear Bill Belichick like a hat Thursday night. 😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/hGGK8SxOy4 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 1, 2023

When you’re 2-9, there aren’t a lot of players to highlight. Not exactly going to highlight Kendrick Bourne up on your screen.