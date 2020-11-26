Steelers Place RB Trey Edmunds On Reserve/Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Thursday and it includes a player being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that they have placed running back Trey Edmunds on the Reserve/Injured list with a hamstring injury. The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster for tight end Vance McDonald, who has been riding a roster exemption since being activated from the COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Edmunds injured his hamstring in the Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals and that resulted in him missing the team’s Week 11 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edmunds has been listed as a non-practice participant this week on the Steelers injury report.

It will now be interesting to see if McDonald winds up being active on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers currently need five players on their gameday inactive list.