Steelers Activate OL Stefen Wisniewski, Place LB Ulysees Gilbert III On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated offensive linemen Stefen Wisniewski from injured reserve, the team announced today. In a corresponding move, the team placed LB Ulysees Gilbert III on injured reserve with a back injury.

We have activated OL Stefen Wisniewski to the 53-man roster and placed LB Ulysees Gilbert III on the Reserve/Injured list.@BordasLawhttps://t.co/RU1nuQR7eK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2020

Wednesday marked the final day of the 21 day window the team had to activate Wisniewski from IR. He suffered a torn pec in the Week One win over the New York Giants. He’ll bolster the offensive line’s depth as a backup center and guard, likely the first man off the bench to replace LG Matt Feiler or C Maurkice Pouncey.

Gilbert III missed last Sunday’s win over Baltimore with a back injury. That’s coming off a rookie season also cut short by a back injury. UG3 will be eligible to return within three games, though it’s unclear how serious the injury he’s dealing with is. Gilbert had made one tackle in two games this year.