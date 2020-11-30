Schefter: Steelers/Ravens Postponed To Wednesday

Are you ready for some football? Keep waiting. The NFL has postponed the Steelers/Ravens game for a third time, pushing the game back until Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Despite the Ravens having no new positive COVID cases (sans one player already on IR and quarantined), the league has decided to take another 24 hours to ensure the team’s outbreak has fully been contained. This will also presumably give Baltimore a chance to practice, something inconsistent with the league’s logic of playing the game for non-medical reasons. That’s why Denver had to play with a WR at QB Sunday.

Reportedly, Ravens’ players were unhappy about having to play on Tuesday. The NFL may have given in to their concerns, citing fears players would simply refuse to play on Tuesday.

Following up on this, I've heard that there's a group of Ravens unhappy about having to play Tuesday, given how everything's been handled. One source told me the NFL had offered Wednesday as a compromise, but that some players wanted Thursday. No consensus was reached. https://t.co/HiHqABwJ0n — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 30, 2020

It will mark the NFL’s second Wednesday game since 1950. The other came in a 2012 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. It will be Pittsburgh’s first Wednesday game since 1933, their inaugural season, where they played the first four games of the year on Wednesdays. This was due to waiting on PA to reverse their “blue laws” that prohibited sporting events from taking place on Sundays.

According to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers/Washington game will now be moved to Monday, December 7th.

Steelers-Ravens being moved to Wednesday, time to be determined. Also, Steelers-Washington game being moved to Monday, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 30, 2020

Developing story.