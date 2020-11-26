Report: More Positive Tests For Ravens Thursday AM; Steelers Game Now In Jeopardy

More Baltimore Ravens players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning and that now puts the newly rescheduled Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in jeopardy.

According to CBS Sports on Thursday morning, the Ravens had more positive COVID-19 tests come back on Thursday. This now marks the fourth straight day of positive tests the team has had. The NFL continues to closely monitor the situation to determine if the Ravens Sunday game against the Steelers can still be played. No changes have been yet.

On Wednesday, the NFL moved what was scheduled as a Thursday night kickoff at Heinz Field between the Ravens and Steelers to 1:15 p.m. Sunday on the heels of several Baltimore players testing positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the Ravens have nine players listed as being on their Reserve/COVID-19 list and that includes running backs J.K. Dobbins and mark Ingram and defensive tackles Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams.

UPDATE: per Adam Schefter, Baltimore’s positive test today involved just one coach, per source.

