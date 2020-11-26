Ravens Wednesday Injury Report Week 12: DE Derek Wolfe Still Listed With Illness

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their third official injury report for Week 12 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering, which once again is another estimation report, shows that two players would have sat out practice with three others expected to have been limited.

Due to COVID-19 related protocols, the Ravens did not practice again on Wednesday, so once again their entire injury report remains an estimated one regarding participation levels.

Listed as not expected to practice for the Ravens on Wednesday were cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (illness). It’s worth noting that center Patrick Mekari (not injury related) and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (calf), both of whom were on the Ravens Monday and Tuesday injury reports as not being able to practice, are now on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Campbell, by the way, has been sidelined the last few games with his calf injury.

Listed as possible limited practice participants again on Wednesday by the Ravens were tight end Mark Andrews (thigh), linebacker Matt Judon (ankle), and guard Tyre Phillips (ankle). These three players will likely be fine come Sunday.

So far this week, the Ravens have placed Campbell, Mekari, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, outside Pernell McPhee and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.