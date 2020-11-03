Buccaneers Vs. Giants Week 8 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the New York Giants hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium.

This game pits quarterbacks Tom Brady and Daniel Jones against each other. The Buccaneers enter Monday night with a 5-2 record while the Giants are 1-6.

Buccaneers Inactives: QB Ryan Griffin, WR Chris Godwin, WR Cyril Grayson, G Aaron Stinnie, DT Khalil Davis

Giants Inactives: WR C.J. Board, RB Devonta Freeman, FS Adrian Colbert, CB Ryan Lewis, OT Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, DE RJ McIntosh