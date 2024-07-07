Previewing Steelers’ 2024 Opponents: New York Giants

With the 2024 NFL schedule announced, I want to go through each of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents and dive deep into the makeup of each team, including a recap of their offseason moves, key storylines to watch, and their series history against the Steelers. Today, we will be looking at Week 8 against the New York Giants.

In a schedule full of difficult games, the New York Giants are one of the easiest opponents on the Steelers’ schedule based on 2023 performance. It is also at home on Monday Night Football, which the Steelers have performed very well in over the years. The Giants disappointed last season after giving Daniel Jones a four-year $160 million extension. They were reportedly doing their due diligence on the QB market this offseason, including with Russell Wilson. Definitely not where they saw themselves a year ago when they inked the Jones deal.

Jones has a chance to bounce back after injuries sealed the deal on a bad 2023 season, but he no longer has RB Saquon Barkley in his backfield. The talent around Jones, being generous, stayed the same. It may have even slightly decreased, so Jones has an uphill battle to turn his career around.

Here is a summary of their most significant additions and departures from this offseason:

Additions:

– WR Allen Robinson II

– QB Drew Lock

– EDGE Brian Burns

– DL Jordan Phillips

– OT Jermaine Eluemunor

– RB Devin Singletary

– WR Isaiah McKenzie

– WR/ST Miles Boykin

– S/ST Elijah Riley

– OG Jon Runyan Jr.

Departures:

– RB Saquon Barkley

– CB Adoree’ Jackson

– OG Mark Glowinski

– QB Tyrod Taylor

– DL A’Shawn Robinson

– WR Parris Campbell

– S Xavier McKinney

– RB Matt Breida

– OG Justin Pugh

– WR Sterling Shepard

– OG Ben Bredeson

– K Cade York

Draft Picks:

– WR Malik Nabers

– S Tyler Nubin

– CB Dru Phillips

– TE Theo Johnson

– RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.

– LB Darius Muasau

Malik Nabers has a chance to transform the offense, but first-round rookies have been hit or miss lately, and he isn’t necessarily in the best position for early success. Multiple young offensive linemen will need to take a step forward, but their line is projected to be among the weakest in the league. Along with the loss of Barkley, their offense could be pretty rough in 2024.

The defense added some talent, including Brian Burns, Jordan Phillips, Tyler Nubin, and Dru Phillips. However, losing Xavier McKinney could destabilize the secondary this season as Nubin grows into his starting role.

A new defensive coordinator is the wild card here. Can he get the most out of his new-look defense, or will that add to the growing pains? Brian Daboll retained his role as the head coach and kept Mike Kafka in place as the offensive coordinator.

In terms of individual matchups, Brian Burns versus Troy Fautanu should be a good test for the rookie, assuming he wins the starting job by Week 8. Burns had a bit of a down season in 2023 but still had eight sacks and was a Pro Bowl selection for the two seasons prior.

Giants 2023 record: 6-11

Giants three-year split: 19-31-1

Giants-Steelers series record: 44-31-3 (Giants)

Series record in Pittsburgh: 22-14-3 (Steelers)

Most recent matchup: 26-16 Steelers (2020)

Giants 2023 by the numbers:

Offense–

Scoring: 15.6 PPG (30th)

Passing: 169.8 Yds/G (31st)

Rushing: 110.2 Yds/G (16th)

Defense–

Scoring: 23.9 PPG (26th)

Passing: 229.3 Yds/G (19th)

Rushing: 132.4 Yds/G (29th)