AFC North Week 9 Recap: Steelers, Ravens Victorious With Bengals, Browns On Byes

Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season will come to close Monday night following the game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots. When it does, the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers will still be the top seed in AFC and the leaders of the AFC North division on the heels of their 24-19 road win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

While the Steelers won their Week 9 game, they weren’t able to increase their AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens as they also were victorious on Sunday. The Ravens beast the Indianapolis Colts on the road 24-10 to move to 6-2 on the season.

In the Ravens Sunday road win against the Colts, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 19 of his 23 total pass attempts for 170 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on his 13 carries in the game. Jackson was also sacked twice on Sunday by the Colts defense.

The Ravens leading receiver in their Sunday road win was tight end Nick Boyle, who caught four passes against the Colts for 46 yards. Baltimore running back Gus Edwards also had a rushing touchdown on his 11 carries for 23 yards in the game.

Defensively for the Ravens in their win against the Colts, linebacker Matthew Judon led the way with seven total tackles to go along with two quarterback hits and a pass defensed. Cornerback Marcus Peters also had an interception in the game to go with a forced fumble. Safety Chuck Clark recovered that fumble that Peters forced and returned it 65 yards for the Ravens first score of the game.

The Ravens defense shut out the Colts offense in the second half. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers finished the game having completed 25 of his 43 total pass attempts for 227 yards with no touchdowns and the one interception. The Colts offense managed 339 total net yards on Sunday but only put 10 points on the scoreboard. That unit only managed to convert two of their 12 total third down opportunities during the game.

The Ravens and Steelers were the only two AFC North teams in action in Week 9 as the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals were both on byes. In Week 10, the Steelers will host the 2-5-1 Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field while the Ravens will go on the road again and play the Patriots on Sunday night. As for the (5-3 Browns in Week 10, they will host the 2-6 Houston Texans Sunday afternoon.