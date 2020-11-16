AFC North Week 10 Recap: Steelers Extend Lead Over Ravens With Win Over Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect for the 2020 season with their Sunday blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals and now they’ll exit Week 10 with an even bigger lead over a few other teams in the AFC North division.

The Steelers beating the Bengals on Sunday now means Cincinnati is 2-6-1 season and for all practical purposes, out of the AFC North race. The other AFC North team from Ohio, however, the Cleveland Browns, won their Week 10 Sunday game against the Houston Texans 10-7.

In the Browns Sunday home win, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 12 of his 20 total pass attempts for 132 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins led the Browns in receiving against the Texans on Sunday with three receptions for 48 yards with a long of 21 yards.

The big story on Sunday for the Browns was running back Nick Chubb. In his first game back from injury, Chubb rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries with a long of 59 yards at the end of the game to seal the win. Fellow Browns running back Kareem Hunt chipped in 104 rushing yards on his 19 carries.

The Browns lone touchdown of the game, a 9-yard run by Chubb with 13:32 left in the fourth quarter, but them ahead 10-0 at the time.

Defensively for the Browns, linebacker B.J. Goodson led the team in total tackles with 7. The Browns defense also managed to sack Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson twice on Sunday and only allowed 90 net yards rushing and 153 net yards passing. Watson finished the game with just163 yards passing on 20 total completions. His lone touchdown pass of the game came with just under five minutes left in regulation time.

The other team in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens, lost 23-17 on the road Sunday night to New England Patriots in a game that was played with a lot of rain throughout it.

In the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 24 of his 34 total pass attempts for 249 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jackson also rushed for another 55 yards in the game on 11 total carries. He was sacked twice by the Patriots defense as well.

Jackson’s touchdown passes Sunday night both went to wide receiver Willie Snead and from 6 and 18 yards out, respectively. Snead finished the game with five receptions for a team-high 64 yards and the two scores. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews chipped in seven receptions for 61 yards against the Patriots. The Ravens three running backs, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, combined to rush for just 60 yards on 17 total carries.

Defensively for the Ravens against the Patriots, rookie linebacker Patrick Queen led the team in total tackles with nine. Fellow Ravens linebacker Mathew Judon had the teams only sack of the game and the Ravens failed to record a turnover in the contest.

The Patriots managed to rush for 173 net yards against the Ravens defense Sunday night with running back Damien Harris being responsible for 121 of them on his 22 total carries. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton completed just 13 of his 17 total passes in the game for 188 yards and a touchdown to running back Rex Burkhead.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also had a touchdown pass Sunday night and it also went to Burkhead, who finished the game with four receptions for 35 yards and the two scores. Newton also had a rushing touchdown Sunday night, and it came early in the third quarter and put the Patriots ahead 20-10 at the time.

The Ravens loss on Sunday drops them to 6-3, which is also the Browns record entering Week 11 of the regular season. The Ravens beat the Browns earlier in the season, so they currently own the tiebreakers between the two teams.

In Week 11 action, the Steelers will go back on the road and play the 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. The Ravens will host the 6-3 Tennessee Titans next Sunday and at the same time the Browns will be hosting the 3-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles. As for the Bengals, they will play the 2-7 Washington Football Team on the road next Sunday afternoon. All four AFC North teams are scheduled to be played at 1:00 p.m. EST next Sunday.