2020 Week 9 Steelers Vs Cowboys Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just an hour from kickoff at AT&T Stadium at the end of a tough three game road trip. If they walk out victorious, they will have cemented their place in Steelers lore as the best start in history at 8-0. The Dallas Cowboys are banged up and the Steelers are heavily favored, but they have struggled in similar situations in the recent past.

The Cowboys will be starting Garrett Gilbert at quarterback. Gilbert was a 6th round draft selection by the St. Louis Rams back in 2014, so perhaps his veteran presence will help stabilize the anemic offense from a week ago under rookie Ben DiNucci.

Steelers vs. Cowboys all time record: 15-17-0

Steelers at Cowboys all time record: 6-9-0

Last match result: 35-30 Cowboys (2016)

Notable free agent addition: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DT Gerald McCoy, DT Dontari Poe (All three since released).

Notable draft picks: WR CeeDee Lamb, CB Trevon Diggs, DT Neville Gallimore, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Bradlee Anae