2020 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

|Week 8 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Panthers -1.5
|Panthers -1.5
|Panthers -1.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +3
|Colts -3
|Colts -3
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Packers -6.5
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -4
|Patriots +4
|Bills -4
|Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +6
|Titans -6
|Titans -6
|Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -2.5
|Browns -2.5
|Raiders +2.5
|New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -20
|Jets +20
|Chiefs -20
|Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +4
|Rams -4
|Rams -4
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +3.5
|Broncos +3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +4.5
|Saints -4.5
|Bears +4.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -9.5
|Eagles -9.5
|Cowboys +9.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Giants +13
|Buccaneers -13
|Buccaneers -13
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Ravens 24-20
|Ravens 20-17
|Week 7 Results
|5-9
|5-9
|2020 Results
|48-54-2
|49-53-2