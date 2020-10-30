Season 11, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes a rundown of the team’s Thursday injury report and what it might mean for Sundays road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers two coordinators, Keith Butler and Randy Fichtner, both talked to the media on Thursday so we recap their main talking points in addition to talking some about one question the media failed to ask.

We talk about safety Terrell Edmunds some in this show as well as well as a few other players more in-depth throughout this episode. We have a good discussion about 12 plays the Steelers defense have allowed so far this season.

The Steelers will play the 5-1 Ravens on Sunday so Alex and I go deep into our preview of the game from all sides of the football. We talk about the ravens offense first and what the Steelers need to be on the outlook for. We then flip over to talking about the Ravens defense and how the Steelers offense should attack that unit on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Week 8 is upon us so Alex and I pick all of the games this weekend against the spread and that includes our score predictions for the Steelers Sunday road game against the Ravens.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Coordinator Talk, Ravens Preview, Week 8 Picks, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-oct-30-episode-1342

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 37 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n