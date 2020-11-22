2020 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 11 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (THU)
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Cardinals +3
|Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Lions
|Panthers
|Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -3
|Eagles +3
|Browns -3
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3.5
|Saints -3.5
|Falcons +3.5
|New England Patriots at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +2.5
|Patriots -2.5
|Patriots -2.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Washington -1
|Washington -1
|Bengals +1
|Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -5
|Titans +5
|Ravens -5
|Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +4
|Broncos +4
|Dolphins -4
|New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -9.5
|Jets +9.5
|Chargers -9.5
|Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -1.5
|Packers +1.5
|Colts -1.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -7
|Cowboys +7
|Cowboys +7
|Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -4
|Rams +4
|Buccaneers -4
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Raiders +7.5
|Chiefs -7.5
|Chiefs -7.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -10.5
|Jaguars +10.5
|Steelers -10.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 24-16
|Steelers 29-13
|Week 10 Results
|9-5
|9-5
|2020 Results
|70-74-2
|72-72-2