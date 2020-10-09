Watch: The Depot 180 – October 9th – Episode 64

Episode 64 – October 9th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers had an unexpected break and will finally play a game after a surprise bye week. Today I discuss injury updates for both teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles problem at wide receiver in week 5. I also talk about the Steelers use of pre-snap motion and Matt Canada’s influence on the offense.

