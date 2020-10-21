Watch: The Depot 180 – October 20th – Episode 67

Episode 67 – October 20th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discuss the Steelers 5-0 start and recap the week 6 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns. Devin Bush was injured in the contest and is out for the year, so I discuss Robert Spillane’s performance and the outlook for the rest of the season. I also talk about the historic pace of the defensive unit as well as Chase Claypool’s hot start to his NFL career.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version